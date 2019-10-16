Final Parliamentary Audit of 20th National Assembly Nearing End

Photo : YONHAP News

The final parliamentary audit by the 20th National Assembly is coming to a de facto close with all but two committees to conclude related sessions on Monday.According to the National Assembly, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, the National Defense Committee and many others will be wrapping up the annual government audit.Controversy over former Justice Minister Cho Kuk is expected to continue to take center stage as a number of witnesses were summoned to discuss a litany of allegations of impropriety surrounding the former minister and his family.Rival political parties are also likely to continue clashes over the creation of a special body tasked with investigating corruption among high-ranking public officials.There is criticism that the audit has been so enveloped by Cho family controversies that other issues, such as policy directly related to the general public’s well-being, have been neglected.The current audit is the last for the 20th National Assembly, as voters will decide on the makeup of the 21st assembly in general elections next April.