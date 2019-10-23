Security for Foreign Diplomats in S. Korea Strengthened after Incident at US Envoy's Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police have announced measures to strengthen security at the residences of foreign diplomats following the recent infiltration into the U.S. Ambassador’s residence by local college students.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency warned on Wednesday that anyone trespassing into the residences or posing threats to the buildings will be immediately taken into custody.Police officers assigned to protect the facilities will also be equipped with batons and gas sprayers, while the installation of surveillance cameras and alarm systems in the vicinity will also be pursued.Last Friday, over a dozen members of a progressive college student group broke into the residence of the U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris using a ladder and staged a protest over Washington’s demand to Seoul to increase its share of defense costs for stationing American troops in the country. A local court issued an arrest warrant for four of the protesters.