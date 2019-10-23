S. Korea Calls On Russia to Prevent KADIZ Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea called on Russia to take measures to prevent its military aircraft from entering Seoul's air defense identification zone without prior notification.The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Thursday that the request was made during the two sides' annual joint military committee meeting that began in Seoul on Wednesday.The JCS did not say how Russia responded to the request.The talks in Seoul began a day after six Russian military aircraft entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) four times over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula, prompting the South Korean Air Force to mobilize fighter jets to turn them back.Moscow, which doesn't recognize air defense identification zones, claimed its planes were conducting regular flights in strict compliance with international rules.At their meeting on Thursday, Seoul and Moscow also agreed to make concerted efforts to prevent accidental military clashes while discussing the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a military hotline to exchange flight information.