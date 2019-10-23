Aviation Tracker Says Two B-52s Flew over East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S. B-52 strategic bombers reportedly flew over the East Sea on Friday in what was possibly a designed warning to North Korea following its recent series of missile launches.Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said on Twitter Friday that the bombers, which took off from Guam's Anderson Air Force Base, conducted a mission in the East Sea and possibly the South China Sea.It added three KC-135R aerial tankers provided support for the flight.The B-52 is considered a representative strategic asset of the United States, along with intercontinental ballistic missiles and ballistic missile submarines.The strategic bomber had not appeared often near the Korean Peninsula since North Korea and the United States engaged in dialogue early last year.The latest flight came after the North conducted a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent months and test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile early this month.