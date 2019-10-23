US Says it's Looking into N. Korea Projectile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States said Thursday that it is looking into North Korea's latest launch of short-range projectiles in close cooperation with its allies, South Korea and Japan.A senior Trump administration official told Seoul-based Yonhap News that the U.S. is aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch. The official said the U.S. is continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with South Korea and Japan.U.S. Defense Department spokesperson Dave Eastburn also said that the Pentagon is aware of the launch and is looking into it. He added that the U.S. is working closely with U.S. Forces Korea and South Korea and more information will be provided when it becomes available.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea Thursday afternoon and that both flew around 370 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of around 90 kilometers.The launch comes amid an impasse in negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.