Moon's Top Aide: US Trying 'Very Hard' to Convince N. Korea to Restart Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A top presidential official said on Sunday that the United States is trying "very hard" to convince North Korea to restart nuclear talks.Chung Eui-yong, the chief of the presidential National Security Office, made the remarks during a joint press conference at the top office along with President Moon Jae-in's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and chief policy secretary Kim Sang-jo.The national security adviser said it's hard to predict when Washington and Pyongyang will resume negotiations but the U.S. is working aggressively to persuade North Korea to do so.He said a third summit between the U.S. and the North will be held only if substantial progress can be made at working-level talks.Chung said that the North emphasized the U.S. should present a "new calculation method" by the end of this year and that Seoul is keeping a close eye on the situation.He added that South Korea is coordinating closely with the U.S. so that denuclearization talks can proceed smoothly and is preparing various contingency plans to execute.Regarding a military information sharing deal with Japan set to expire November 22, Chung reiterated the government's position that it may reconsider its decision to terminate the deal if bilateral relations normalize.