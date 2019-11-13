S. Korea to Increase Elderly Housing, Adjust City Planning Amid Aging Population

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will increase the supply of housing for the elderly and adjust city planning in consideration of the country's aging population and demographic shifts.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Wednesday that the first step will be revising its mid- to long-term annual housing demand estimate of 386-thousand-500 households between 2018 and 2022, taking into account the growing number of single-person households.It plans to build ten new housing complexes for the elderly equipped with welfare facilities and services by increasing a related budget next year to 12-point-29 billion won from this year's five-point-46 billion won.Reflecting the growing concentration of people in metropolitan cities, the ministry will also expand housing in urban districts, promote regeneration of old city centers, and establish more housing complexes consisting of both residential and commercial facilities.