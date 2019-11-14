Pres. Moon to Meet US Defense Secretary Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper at his office on Friday.The Pentagon chief is set to arrive in South Korea on Thursday for the annual Security Consultative Meeting with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo, which is set for Friday in Seoul.According to the presidential office, Esper will visit the top office to meet President Moon and National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong.The planned meetings come as a military intelligence sharing deal between South Korea and Japan is set to expire next week and South Korea and the U.S. are engaged in defense cost-sharing talks.