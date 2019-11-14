Former Justice Minister Summoned for Questioning by Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors have summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk for questioning, seeking to establish what, if any, connection exists between Cho and over a dozen charges against his wife, Chung Kyung-shim. The summoning comes nearly three months since the prosecution launched an investigation into the Cho family on August 27.Celina Yoon has more.Report: The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Thursday that former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was summoned for questioning beginning at 9:35 a.m.Cho's appearance at the prosecution's office was not open to the media as public summoning has recently been banned as part of agency reform plans.The prosecution is questioning Cho to determine the extent of his involvement in and knowledge of improprieties allegedly carried about by his wife, Chung Kyung-shim, a professor at Dongyang University.Among other charges, Chung allegedly fabricated and used award certificates to help the couple's daughter get into medical school.The prosecution is also examining whether Cho was involved in the improper issuance of an internship certificate for the couple's daughter by Seoul National University’s Center for Public Interest and Human Rights Law in 2009.Cho was a law professor at the university at the time and has returned to the position following his resignation from the justice minister post last month.The prosecution believes the certificate was improperly issued as the daughter did not faithfully perform the responsibilities associated with the internship.Prosecutors are also probing 12 million won in scholarship funds offered to the daughter despite her less-than-stellar academic performance.Roh Hwan-jung, chief of the Busan Medical Center, approved the funds while serving as head of Pusan National University medical school at which the daughter is enrolled. Roh has also been questioned by prosecutors.As part of the scholarship was given when Cho served as presidential secretary for civil affairs, prosecutors are trying to determine if the money was a bribe.The prosecution also plans to find out whether Cho was aware of or involved in his wife's investments into a private equity fund and WFM, a listed lithium-ion battery firm.Chung is facing allegations that she invested in WFM under a borrowed name. Relevant laws on public service ethics ban direct investment by high-ranking government officials or their spouses.Cho wrote on social media Monday that he will be grilled by the prosecution soon. He claimed that everything related to him will be subject to suspicion and added that he might find himself in trouble because of what he doesn't know or doesn't remember.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.