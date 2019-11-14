Seoul Expresses Concerns over Situation in Hong Kong

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expressed concerns over physical confrontations between pro-democracy protesters and police in Hong Kong.South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-cheol relayed the government’s stance in a regular media briefing on Thursday when asked about the growing unrest in Hong Kong.Noting close personnel and economic exchanges between South Korea and city, Kim said the South Korean government has concerns over and takes note of the recent situation there.He said Seoul expects the situation to be swiftly and peacefully resolved and that Hong Kong will continue its prosperity and development.Asked about the safety of South Koreans in Hong Kong, a senior Foreign Ministry official said that the ministry is keeping an eye on the the situation and reviewing whether to increase its travel alert level for Hong Kong.