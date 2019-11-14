S. Korea Says it Supports Diplomatic Efforts on N. Korea Following Esper Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Defense Ministry says the military authorities of the U.S. and South Korea support diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Thursday's statement follows remarks by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper who said he's open to altering military activity in South Korea if it helps to denuclearize North Korea.Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Esper's comments are likely in line with Washington's flexible approach regarding U.S.-North Korea negotiations.Choi added the allies are in close coordination concerning joint military drills.According to a transcript provided by the Pentagon, while speaking on board a flight to Seoul, Esper said the U.S. will adjust its exercise posture, either more or less, depending on what diplomacy may require.Regarding concerns voiced by the U.S. over the termination of a military intelligence sharing agreement between Seoul and Tokyo, the spokeswoman said South Korea regards it as the U.S. emphasizing the importance of cooperation between allied nations.She said Seoul's position remains unchanged that if Japan withdraws its unjustified retaliatory measures and friendly relations are restored, various measures can be reconsidered, including the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).