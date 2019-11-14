S. Korea, Japan Fail To Resolve Differences over GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have failed to iron out their differences over a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact a week before Seoul plans to terminate the agreement.A director-general meeting arranged by the foreign ministries of the two countries were held in Tokyo on Friday, but it ended nearly two and a half hours later with the two sides exchanging their basic stances on the matter.Tokyo said it called for a “wise response” from Seoul during the meeting held between Kim Jeong-han, the director general of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau under South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, and the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Shigeki Takizaki.Kim said he and Takizaki had a realistic talk covering wide array of issues but declined to elaborate.In August, Seoul decided not to renew the intel-sharing agreement, set to expire on November 22, after Tokyo implemented export curbs against South Korea on security grounds.