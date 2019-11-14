Senior LKP Lawmaker Says He will not Run in Next Year's General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A three-term lawmaker of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) said on Sunday that he will not run in next year's general elections.Rep. Kim Se-yeon made the announcement in a news conference at the National Assembly, calling for the current LKP leadership, including Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, to step down for a greater cause.Kim, representing a constituency in Busan City, stressed that the party should make a fresh start to win back the hearts of the voters before the general elections slated for April 15.Meanwhile, Im Jong-seok, the former presidential chief of staff, hinted on Sunday that he would not run in next year's general elections. In a Facebook post, he said he would depart from establishment politics and focus on efforts for national reunification.