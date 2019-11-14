N. Korea Rules Out Nuke Talks Unless US Lifts 'Hostile Policies'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that it would not discuss the issue of its nuclear program unless the United States lifts its "hostile policies" against the regime, denouncing a recent UN human rights resolution against the North.In a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that even if North Korea-U.S. talks reopen in the future, the nuclear issue would never be discussed before the U.S. first puts forth proposals to improve relations with the North.Pyongyang has viewed any attempt to raise the issue of human rights as an attempt at bringing down its regime and a centerpiece of what it calls Washington's "hostile policies" against Pyongyang.The KCNA statement said that last week's UN resolution clearly proves that the U.S. has not given up on its "hollow dream" to bring down the North Korean system.It also said the fact that the U.S. seeks regime change while touting bilateral dialogue proves that it has no intention to sincerely sit down with the North to resolve the nuclear issue and that Pyongyang has no intention to meet with Washington.The statement came just hours after the U.S. and South Korea announced they would postpone joint air exercises this month in support of diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula.