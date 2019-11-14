Moon's Approval Rating Rises to 47.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has crept back to the 47 percent level.A Realmeter survey released Monday showed 47-point-eight percent of South Koreans polled last week said the president is doing a good job, up three-point-three percentage points from a week earlier.Those who held a negative view of his performance stood at 48-point-six percent, down three-point-six percentage points on-week.The pollster attributed the rise in popularity to Moon's efforts to increase communication with opposition political parties and clarify his visions for the remainder of his term.Improvement in employment data in recent months and the government's unwavering stance on ending a military intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo were also mentioned as contributing factors.The survey, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, was conducted on over two-thousand-500 adults nationwide from Monday and Friday of last week and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.