Cold Wave Advisories Lifted for Central Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Cold weather advisories were issued for most central regions in the country on Tuesday as temperatures fell sharply from a day earlier. All the advisories were lifted as of 10 a.m.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast afternoon highs will hover around three to eleven degrees Celsius across the nation on Tuesday, a sharp drop from the previous day.The nation is expected to see cold mornings again on Wednesday before the weather heats up Thursday.Coastal areas in the country's west and east in Gangwon Province are forecast to have strong winds on Tuesday.