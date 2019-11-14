Defense-cost Negotiations between S. Korea, US Break Down

Photo : YONHAP News

Negotiations between South Korea and the United States to renew their cost-sharing deal for stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula have broken down.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the talks ended abruptly after less than two hours at the request of the U.S. side. Discussions were originally scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Seoul did not offer an exact cause of the breakdown. The U.S. side is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day.Led by South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart James DeHart, the two sides began the two-day talks in Seoul from Monday.In the previous two rounds of discussions, the U.S. had reportedly demanded South Korea pay nearly five billion dollars next year, about five times more than the current one-point-04 trillion won, to cover upkeep costs of U.S. troops in South Korea as well as the deployment of assets to protect the country.