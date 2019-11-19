S. Korea-Indonesia Summit Focuses on Infrastructure Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a summit in Busan on Monday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-South Korea Commemorative Summit.During their one-on-one meeting, the two leaders formed a consensus on expanding South Korea’s participation in Indonesia’s infrastructure projects.Moon said he is confident South Korea will become Indonesia’s best partner in pursuing infrastructure projects as it is recognized for its outstanding technologies and advanced know-how.Moon then asked for Jokowi’s interest and support for South Korean auto makers to establish a market presence in Indonesia.In response, Widodo said he hopes more South Korean businesses take part in his country’s various infrastructure projects as they actively improves their investment environment while maintaining solid economic growth.The two leaders also discussed cooperation in defense industries. public administration and towards establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.