DP Chief Denounces LKP's Move to Filibuster 199 Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Hae-chan denounced the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for moving to filibuster 199 pieces of legislation to prevent a vote on fast-tracked reform bills.Calling the LKP’s move a “coup,” Lee called on the main opposition party to withdraw the filibuster move during DP party leadership meeting on Monday.Lee said that the DP will only engage the LKP over next year’s budget plan and pending bills if the main opposition scraps the filibuster effort and publicly promises to engage in regular parliamentary operations.The DP chair said if the LKP fails to respond to such calls, the DP will normalize parliamentary activities with other opposition parties and push forward key bills on people’s livelihoods within the regular session period.