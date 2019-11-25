Menu Content

Minor Party Leaders Urge for Election Reform

2019-12-03

Three minor political parties have urged the passage of a fast-tracked bill on election reform to stamp out the side effects of a two-party system.

The leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, the Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace on Tuesday held a news conference outside the National Assembly along with a civic coalition group.

They denounced the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and pledged to complete the task of election reform.

After the news conference, the three leaders - Sohn Hak-kyu, Sim Sang-jung and Chung Dong-young - held a closed-door meeting.

Regarding the order of the bills passage, Justice Party chairwoman Sim said next year's budget and the fast-tracked reform bills should first be handled followed by other bills regarding the economy and public livelihood.
