National AI Strategy to be Crafted by Year's End

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced Wednesday that it will put together a national strategy on artificial intelligence(AI) before year’s end.Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki, who also serves as finance minister, revealed the government's plan during a meeting on innovative growth strategies with economy related ministers.Hong said they will push ahead strongly and consistently with a so called “four plus one” strategic framework, which involves innovation, creating new industries and innovative financial services.Among the proposed measures include a nationwide AI education plan as well as a drone transportation roadmap that would pave the way for drone delivery services.