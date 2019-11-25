Qualcomm to Appeal S. Korean Court's Upholding of 1 Trl Won Fine

Photo : YONHAP News

Qualcomm has vowed to appeal a South Korean court’s decision to uphold a fine worth over one trillion won levied against the American chipmaker by a local antitrust watchdog.In a statement issued on Wednesday, Qualcomm Executive Vice President Don Rosenberg revealed the plan to appeal the decision to the South Korean Supreme Court.Rosenberg said his company disagrees with the decision by the Seoul High Court to accept parts of the South Korean Fair Trade Commission's(FTC) accusations including that Qualcomm had abused its dominant market position in the nation.The world’s largest supplier of mobile phone chips, however, welcomed the court’s decision to dismiss the regulator’s claim that the company had disadvantaged smartphone makers by signing comprehensive licensing deals.In 2017, the FTC fined Qualcomm one-point-03 trillion won, or some 850 million U.S. dollars, for unfair business practices.It also ordered the California-based firm to take corrective measures, including providing standard essential patents to chipset manufacturers without discrimination.