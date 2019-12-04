N. Korea Says Denuclearization 'Off the Table'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is off the negotiating table with the United States.According to Reuters and AFP, UN Ambassador Kim Song said in a statement that the "sustained and substantial dialogue" sought by Washington was a "time-saving trick" to suit its domestic political agenda, a reference to Trump's 2020 re-election bid.Kim then said that North Korea does not need to have lengthy talks with the United States now and denuclearization is already off the negotiating table.The North Korean envoy's comments came a day after U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft expressed deep concerns about the North's ballistic missile launches.Kim's comments also follow other recent North Korean statements demanding the United States drop its hostile policies against North Korea first before resuming nuclear talks.