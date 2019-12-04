National Assembly Passes Bills to Enhance School Zone Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed legislation designed to enhance child safety, despite continued partisan wrangling over next year's budget and fast-tracked reform bills.During the last plenary session of the session, two sets of bills were passed aimed at improving safety by mandating speed cameras in school zones and additional signage and safety facilities at parking lots.Clauses were also included to increase the severity of punishments for drivers responsible for fatal accidents in school zones. Both bills were named after children who died in accidents.At Tuesday's plenary session, 16 bills deemed less politically divisive were given priority. The session was adjourned just before noon to allow the parties to negotiate more contentious legislation.