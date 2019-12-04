Moon to Attend Trilateral Summit with China, Japan on Dec. 24

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office announced that President Moon Jae-in will visit China for two days from December 23rd to attend a trilateral summit with China and Japan.In a briefing on Tuesday, top office spokesperson Ko Min-jung said Moon will visit China for the eighth trilateral summit scheduled on December 24th in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.Moon is reportedly pushing for one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the summit.A Moon-Abe meeting will likely discuss issues of Japan's trade restrictions and a military intelligence sharing agreement which has been conditionally extended, while a meeting with the Chinese leader is expected to touch on Korean Peninsula affairs.The three-way summit will be attended by Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.