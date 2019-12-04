S. Korea to Help Modernize Cambodia's Weather Forecast System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will help Cambodia modernize its weather forecast system.The Korea Meteorological Administration revealed on Wednesday that it signed a related memorandum of understanding with Cambodian authorities in Phnom Penh on Monday.Under the prospective deal, the KMA will build a real-time weather monitoring system in Cambodia and train Cambodian officials on how to operate the system.Since 2017, South Korea has also provided assistance for the modernization of Cambodia’s natural disaster monitoring system.