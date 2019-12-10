S. Korea's UN Ambassador Calls on Int'l Community to Continue N. Korea Diplomatic Efforts

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's ambassador to the United Nations called for continued diplomatic efforts from the international community regarding North Korea.At a UN Security Council(UNSC) meeting on North Korea's recent missile launches on Wednesday, Cho Hyun said Seoul shares the international community's concerns over Pyongyang's repeated missile tests.Cho urged Pyongyang to fulfill its obligations under Security Council resolutions and to return to denuclearization talks with Washington.The ambassador then called on the international community to come up with measures to induce the North to make the right decisions while faithfully implementing the council's resolutions.Cho also stressed that it is Seoul's priority to resume inter-Korean dialogue.The UNSC meeting came just days after Pyongyang said it conducted a "very important test," presumed to be a rocket engine experiment, at its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site.Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions recently in an apparent bid to pressure Washington to adjust its denuclearization posture by the end of the year.