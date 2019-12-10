Pentagon: US Hopes N. Korea Refrains from Nuclear, Missile Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Thursday that the United States hopes North Korea will abide by its commitments to dismantle its nuclear weapons program and refrain from nuclear and long-range missile tests.Rear Admiral William Byrne, vice director of the Joint Staff, made the remarks during a press briefing when asked about any indications of a North Korean nuclear or missile test.Byrne refused to comment on any signs of North Korean provocations, saying he would not share classified information with the public.The Pentagon official instead said that the North Koreans have made a commitment to denuclearize and to cease long-range missile and nuclear weapons testing, and the U.S. hopes that North Korea abides by its words.Byrne added, however, that hope is not a strategy, and that the U.S. will hope for the best but prepare for the worst as Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the previous day at a House hearing.Byrne said that the U.S. takes the North's rhetoric seriously and it's putting the appropriate defenses in place to meet that threat with South Korean partners.