Ruling Party to Seek Parliamentary Passage of Fast-tracked Bills Monday

The ruling Democratic Party is likely to call a plenary parliamentary session on Monday to pass controversial fast-tracked bills on election and prosecutorial reforms amid fierce protest from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.DP Floor Leader Lee In-young told reporters on Sunday that his party will keep the door open for dialogue with the LKP, but it cannot help but make a decision and stand ready for the passage of the reform bills.Lee strongly criticized LKP head Hwang Kyo-ahn for vowing to fight against the ruling bloc and to block the passage of the bills, saying that the opposition party under Hwang has paralyzed parliament and disabled dialogue and negotiations.The floor leader then said the ruling party and minor opposition parties are working to produce a final agreement on the fast-tracked bills, vowing to ensure the bills will be put to a vote at a plenary parliamentary session on Monday.