Single-Member Households to Be Plurality in S. Korea by 2028

Photo : YONHAP News

Single-member households will be the most common home size in all regions across South Korea within a decade.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, 29-point-eight percent of the 20-point-116 million households nationwide, or five-point-987 million, consisted of a single person this year.That's the largest plurality among South Korean household sizes and the first time in recorded history that married couples with one or more children did not represent the largest share of households nationwide.The portion of such households fell from 31-point-four percent in 2017 to 29-point-six percent this year.The statistics agency said single-member households will be the largest plurality in all major cities and provinces by 2028.It also predicted that as much as 37-point-three percent of all South Korean households will be single-member in 2047, with 57 percent made up of people age 60 or older.