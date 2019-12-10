S. Korean on CNN List of 5 Young Leaders who Drove Change in Asia

Photo : YONHAP News

CNN has introduced five young leaders driving change in Asia and one of them is a South Korean feminist and activist, 22-year-old Yang Ji-hye.The report said Yang is a co-representative of the youth organization Teenager Feminist Network WeTee, and she began her activism at age 16, infuriated by how female students were treated in school.When the global #MeToo movement arrived in South Korea, Yang brought it to schools, organizing protests and feminist groups that allowed young girls to speak out for the first time about sexual abuse and the discrimination they faced every day in the classroom.The report said she also pushed for action by the Korean government but feeling dissatisfied with the response, she went straight to the United Nations in February, speaking before the Convention on the Rights of the Child.CNN said that progress did eventually come when the Education Ministry set up a gender equality team and the first official channel for student victims to report sexual abuse.Yang is quoted as saying that already change is happening in the younger generation and more young girls are pushing back against patriarchal or misogynistic attitudes.