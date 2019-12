Photo : Getty Images Bank

A wild boar found dead near the inter-Korean border has tested positive for African swine fever(ASF), bringing the number of confirmed ASF cases in South Korea to 54.The National Institute of Environmental Research on Sunday confirmed the wild boar found by a local resident on Friday in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province tested positive for the deadly animal virus.The county took quarantine measures and buried the carcass.The latest confirmation is the 54th nationwide and the 18th in Yeoncheon since the deadly animal disease was first detected on September 17.