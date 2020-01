Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Lee Kang-in, who plays for La Liga side Valencia, has been named one of the 50 promising players for this year by the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA).The European football governing body announced the list on Friday, noting that they are “the best young talents who could be big news” this year.It highlighted the 18-year-old midfielder’s recent accomplishments, including scoring in his debut with the Spanish league in September and becoming the youngest Korean to appear in the UEFA Champions League in the same month.Lee helped lead South Korea to a second-place finish at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June last year and became the first South Korean to win the FIFA Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. He was also named the AFC Youth Player of the Year last year.