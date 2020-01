Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said no decision has been made yet on whether to deploy South Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the Middle East.In a regular briefing on Tuesday, ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said an inter-agency review was under way in consideration of various aspects including the need to protect South Korean ships and nationals passing through the strait, and contributing to international security efforts.He noted the ministry was closely reviewing how the situation in the Middle East could impact the protection of citizens and businesses and the safety of Korean vessels.The Foreign Ministry launched an internal team on Sunday for around the clock monitoring and related responses.A ministry director will also meet with officials of Korean firms operating in the region to discuss countermeasures and share information.