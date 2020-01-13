Seoul City to Extend Public Transit Hours During Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city will extend public transit service hours later this month to accommodate passengers traveling to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year holiday.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday a set of measures regarding public safety and transportation ahead of the major holiday that will be observed this year from January 24 to 27.Subways and buses will run until 2:00 a.m. on January 25 and 26, and the number of express and intercity buses operating between January 23 and 27 will jump by 19 percent.A 24-hour situation room will be set up at Seoul City Hall to better respond to emergency situations during the break.City officials will also conduct safety checks on public bathhouses, lodging facilities and traditional markets, while over four-thousand emergency medical facilities and pharmacies will remain open over the long holiday.