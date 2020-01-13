Moon to Receive New Year's Policy Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will begin to receive annual policy reports from government agencies on Thursday.The presidential office said the New Year's reports are aimed at encouraging ministries to achieve their policy goals and thus pave the way for "clear change" in 2020 that is tangible to the people.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Communications Commission will be the first agencies to deliver their reports on Thursday and will focus on science, technology and artificial intelligence.New Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will be present when the reports are delivered.President Moon will then receive reports from other ministries and agencies until next month on eight areas including defense, welfare, justice, jobs, culture and tourism, innovation-led growth, safety, foreign affairs and Korean reunification.