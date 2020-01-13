Main Opposition Names Satellite Party 'Future Korea Party'

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has chosen “Future Korea Party” as the provisional name for its satellite party to be created ahead of the general elections.The decision on Friday comes after the National Election Commission(NEC) disapproved of the previously planned name, “Proportional LKP.”An LKP committee argued that despite the NEC's “unconstitutional and biased” decision, it came up with a new name driven by the conservative camp's pursuit to be a healthy, law-abiding public party. The committee also said the new name reflects the party’s will to defend liberal democracy and market economy so future generations can enjoy sustainable development.Part of the LKP's strategy for the April 15 elections is to name its prospective satellite party as close as it can to its own name so voters do not get confused.Under a new electoral law, some proportional parliamentary seats will be doled out to parties proportional to the number of votes they garner, irrespective of whether or not they win constituencies. Existing parties have been trying to work around the changed rules by creating satellite parties with similar sounding names.The NEC on Monday threw a wrench in the LKP’s plan, stressing that new parties must be named in a way that clearly distinguishes them from existing parties. The election watchdog then advised the LKP and two other parties to submit an alternative naming plan by January 22.In response, the LKP on Thursday filed a constitutional petition over the election watchdog’s decision, accusing the NEC of being arbitrary and discriminatory.