Alliance to Draft Roadmap on Possible Conservative Merger on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

An alliance of opposition political groups seeking a conservative merger ahead of April’s general election plans to come up with a roadmap for the potential merger before the Lunar New Year holiday this week.Chairman Park Hyeong-jun of the so-called Innovation Integration Pursuit Committee revealed the plan to reporters on Tuesday following the sixth round of talks between the parties involved, including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and newly-formed New Conservative Party.Park said the roadmap that will lay out the committee’s plans to transform itself into a preparation committee for a merged party will likely come out by Wednesday. Once the holiday is over on Monday of next week, he said, they will aim to concretize the object and scope of the merger.Meanwhile, the politician-turned-professor said Tuesday’s talks, focused on plans to manage the prospective merged entity before and after the April 15th elections, did not reach a full agreement and will resume on Wednesday.