LKP Chief Vows Constitutional Revision with Election Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn said Wednesday his party will seek a new constitutional system to check the "regal" power of President Moon Jae-in.Speaking at a New Year's press conference, Hwang asserted that harmful consequences from such power are prevalent under the Moon administration.The LKP chief said it is thus important for the conservative bloc to score an overwhelming victory in the April 15 general elections.His remarks are apparently part of efforts to consolidate political support from conservative voters and attract swing voters disgruntled with President Moon's liberal policies.Noting innovation as a key part of the conservative bloc's revival, Hwang reiterated a pledge to drop a third of incumbent LKP lawmakers in the nomination process for the upcoming elections and eventually replace 50 percent of its lawmakers.He also proposed a face-to-face meeting with Moon, arguing such a meeting is necessary to sort out what he called "chaotic national affairs."