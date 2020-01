Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit is prepared to carry out operations in response to any possible scenarios in the Middle East.The ministry’s spokesperson, Choi Hyun-soo, made the revelation on Thursday after being asked by reporters whether the ministry had given the unit operational guidance on addressing worst-case scenarios involving Iran.The statement comes in the wake of South Korea’s decision to expand the scope of the unit’s operations to include the Strait of Hormuz.Choi said she cannot reveal what operational guidance was given to the unit, only revealing that under said guidance, the Cheonghae Unit is prepared to carry out operations for all possible scenarios.On the safety of the unit's personnel, Choi said the government has taken sufficient consideration of their safety and has devised relevant measures.