Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol plans to convene a meeting of senior officials right after the Lunar New Year holiday is over to check up on potential changes during the four-day break.The central bank announced the meeting set for Tuesday on Thursday amid growing uncertainties in global financial markets stemming from a new China respiratory epidemic.The BOK said even during the holiday, it will set up an around-the-clock monitoring system on any significant fallout from the medical emergency via its overseas offices including those in New York and London.