Politics

Write: 2020-01-23 18:47:12Update: 2020-01-23 18:50:10

Latest Prosecution Reshuffle Strengthens Internal Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

A sweeping reshuffle of the state prosecutors office carried out on Thursday appears to be partially aimed at strengthening internal surveillance against possible corruption by prosecutors. 

The over 700 assistant prosecutor-generals, chief prosecutors and junior prosecutors who were subject to the latest personnel reorganization included those dealing with internal affairs. 

Currently there are only three prosecutors at the Justice Ministry inspecting internal wrongdoings and all were replaced on Thursday by prosecutors known to be reform-minded or close to liberal prosecutors. 

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office also saw a partial change of personnel dealing with internal affairs, including senior prosecutors at key internal surveillance teams and task forces. Prosecution research officers handling such matters at the top prosecution office have also been replaced. 

The reshuffle came after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae took office and declared she would continue her predecessor Cho Kuk’s unfinished work to reform the prosecution.
