Guidelines on How 18-Year-Olds to Exercise Voting Rights Announced

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission has announced a set of guidelines on how 18-year-olds will participate in the upcoming general elections.The guidelines came as a legal revision aimed at lowering South Korea's voting age from 19 to 18 will take effect with the April 15th elections, making high school seniors eligible to cast ballots for the first time ever.According to the election watchdog, among those who were born in 2002, only those born on April 16th or earlier will be eligible to vote during the forthcoming general elections.Those born in 2002 who plan to join election campaigns for the April general elections will have to make sure they are already past their 18th birthday when they first get involved in such activities. Those eligible to do so will also be allowed to become members of political parties and donate political funds but will be banned from organizing speeches, meetings and rallies to promote certain parties or candidates to multiple high school students.They will also be blocked from setting up placards that bear the names of parties or candidates or handing out related promotional leaflets within their school campuses.