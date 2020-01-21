Local Residents Protest Housing S. Korean Evacuees from Wuhan

Photo : YONHAP News

Local governments and residents of Jincheon and Asan in Chungcheong Province on Wednesday strongly protested the government’s plan to use facilities there to accommodate some 700 South Koreans to be airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan.The government announced earlier in the day that those evacuated from Wuhan will be placed under quarantine at two state-run facilities in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, and Asan City, South Chungcheong, for 14 days.Jincheon County and North Chungcheong Province expressed regret over the government’s decision, saying it was made without prior consultation.About 300 county residents held a protest in front of a public servant training center, expressing opposition to using the facility to accommodate the evacuees.About 60 residents of Asan also held a similar rally in front of a police training facility in the city, with agricultural tractors parked nearby to block access.The city said in a statement that it is very regrettable the central government did not accept its demands to provide reasonable criteria for the decision nor did it consult with the city.