S. Korea's Defense Chief to Visit India for Talks on Cooperation in Defense, Arms Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense chief will embark on a four-day visit to India to seek ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industry.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will start his official visit to India on Monday, where he and his Indian counterpart are set to hold talks on developing two-way cooperation in defense and arms.Jeong will also attend DEFEXPO 2020, one of Asia's largest defense expos set for February fifth to ninth in the Indian city of Lucknow.Some 700 companies from over 30 nations around the world will participate in the event, including 12 from South Korea.Jeong's visit comes as New Delhi is expected to finalize its decision on purchasing South Korean-made self-propelled anti-aircraft weapons worth three trillion won.South Korea is also hoping to win a bid to take part in the Indian Navy's seven-billion-dollar project to construct submarines.