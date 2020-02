Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association said Monday that government measures against the coronavirus limited to only China's Hubei Province should be expanded to all of China.In a statement, the KMA said that restricting entry from Hubei is of little effect because Chinese authorities have already locked down the province.The group called for expanding the at-risk area to all of China in order to cut off any possible source of infection before it's too late.It said South Korea could miss the golden time response window by considering other factors not related to quarantine.The KMA also advised raising the infectious disease alert to the highest level of "serious," and for the government and civic sector to join efforts to quickly revise manuals and guidelines on quarantine and prevention.