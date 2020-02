Photo : YONHAP News

The latest album by K-pop girl band Loona, also known as Girl of the Month, has topped the iTunes album chart in 56 countries and regions across the world.Loona's management agency, Blockberry Creative, said the band's mini album titled "#" (pronounced "hash"), released Wednesday, set a new record for a Korean girl group as of early Friday.The album initially topped iTunes charts in 47 territories on Thursday, which was also a record number, but went on to conquer more charts.The album containing six tracks including the title song "So What" delivers a message for all girls across the globe to not hesitate in taking on new challenges.