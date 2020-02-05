‘Parasite’ Wins Academy Foreign Film Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy “Parasite” has won the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.During the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, Bong received the honor, marking the first time South Korea has won an Oscar in the category. The other nominees were “Pain and Glory” from Spain, “Les Miserable” from France, “Honeyland” from Russia, and “Corpus Christi” from Poland.Bong and his co-writer Han Jin-won also shared the best original screenplay award at the 2020 Oscars. It is the first time that an Asian writer has won in the best original screenplay category in the awards’ 92-year history.Earlier this month, the South Korean movie also received the best original screenplay awards from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the British Academy Film Awards. The film also won the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Globe for best foreign language film last month.