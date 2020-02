Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun held their weekly meeting on Monday and discussed pending state affairs including the coronavirus outbreak.In their third weekly meeting since Chung assumed the prime ministerial post, he briefed the president on various issues related to the outbreak including its economic impact, government support measures and plans to airlift more South Koreans from Wuhan, China.In response, Moon said the government could sufficiently deal with the outbreak.However, he added that as the disease is contagious, quarantine efforts must be thorough.Moon and Chung agreed to mobilize all available resources to minimize the viral outbreak's impact on the Korean economy including in retail, tourism and the auto sector.