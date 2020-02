Photo : YONHAP News

More infections of the coronavirus are continuously being reported on a giant cruise ship currently quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan.Citing Japanese government officials, NHK and Kyodo News reported Monday that around 60 more passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the disease.Confirmed cases through Sunday stood at 70 but the 60 or so new cases overnight have raised the total to some 130.The figure may well rise further as many of the 36-hundred people on board are showing symptoms of fever.